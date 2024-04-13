It was a controversial game for the Sacramento Kings as they lost to the Phoenix Suns Saturday night, 108-107, as they are looking to solidify postseason position. However, they are now locked in for the play-in tournament after the loss as Kings star De'Aaron Fox and head coach Mike Brown put notice on the officiating as a key reason why they lost the game.
In the final seconds of the game where Fox was trying to win the game, he pulled up for a jumper and the ball was stripped out, but felt he was fouled by Suns star Bradley Beal by hitting his arm. He told the media after the game that they can “go watch it” and that even though he was fouled, since it's him “they didn't see it or marginal contact” according to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee.
“You can go watch it,” Fox said. “He very clearly got me, but when it’s me they always say they didn’t see it or marginal contact.”
Fox would finish the game with 23 points to go along with six assists, five rebounds, and four steals as now the Kings are tied with the Golden State Warriors in the standings as part of the aforementioned tourney. Fox doubled down that there was a foul called on Beal and that he should have went to the line for two shots in the likelihood of winning the game.
“I got fouled,” Fox said. “It wasn’t even close to the ball.”
Mike Brown said he was “baffled” a foul was not called on Fox
Kings head coach Mike Brown was also asked for his opinion on the matter and said that he was “baffled” that there wasn't a foul called since it was obvious “from my seat.” There was a same phrasing as Fox used where it seems as if they believe the officiating doesn't call fouls for them as while he hopes he's wrong, he ponders why they “can't get a call from an NBA official down the stretch.”
“From my seat, I’m baffled,” Brown said. “I’m not sure why we can’t get a call from an NBA official down the stretch. For them to call a boxout foul on Sabonis — a boxout foul when the game is as physical as it is — and give them two free-throw attempts to take the lead with seconds left in the game. And I hope I’m wrong, but from my seat, it looked like Fox got hit across the arm. I actually pray that I’m wrong because then I’ll sleep better at night.”
Brown cites other instances where referees missed crucial calls for Kings
Brown provided other examples of the officiating missing key calls like in big games against the Oklahoma City Thunder last Tuesday and the matchup against the Boston Celtics on April 5. While some may say Brown and Fox are throwing around excuses, there is some validity to their concerns as even the NBA's 2 minute report proved that calls were missed in significant situations.
“In Oklahoma City, Shai traveled,” Brown said per The Sacramento Bee. “In Boston, Colby got smacked across the face, in real time, when you’re trying to plead your case, guys look at you and they say there was no contact or there was no this or no that. It’s tough when you can’t get a call and the officials feel like they’re right, and then the 2 Minute Report comes out and Shai traveled and Colby got smacked in the face. And they go home and sleep at night and we’re up all night fretting over the game because we’re fighting for our playoff lives.”
Brown said “it's just not fair” that report shows missed calls in key games
As Brown mentioned during his media availability after the loss to the Suns, he wants to be wrong that a foul was missed and it will help him sleep better.
Brown would repeat that he hopes he's false since the Kings head coach is continuously frustrated to get the aforementioned 2 minute report where calls were wrong “in a game of this magnitude when we'er fighting for our playoff lives.” He would even say bluntly that “it's just not fair.”
“I hope I’m wrong,” Brown said. “Because to get another 2 Minute Report that shows they made another crucial mistake in a game of this magnitude when we’re fighting for our playoff lives, it’s just not fair.”
The close loss to the Suns lock Sacramento in play-in tourney
Everybody in the Kings starting lineup all scored in double-digits where three were above 20 points in Fox, rookie Keegan Murray with 23 points and seven rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis who led with 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds and nine assists. While it may be frustrating the the way the game ended for Sacramento, Brown is proud in “the way we fought.”
“Our guys fricking fought,” Brown said. “They gave us a chance. I couldn’t be prouder of the way we fought.”
The Kings are still a relatively young team, especially in terms of playoff experience where they got a taste of it last season where they lost in the first round to the Golden State Warriors in seven games. Fox said after the game that even in the regular season, it helps the team to go through outings that feel like the postseason.
“I think it’s always good to be able to go through stretches of the season where games are so important and everyone talks about there being playoff moments or games that have playoff feelings,” Fox said. “So, it’s always great to have experience. Obviously, want to come out on top when we have those type of games, but still a learning experience regardless.”
The Kings are 45-36 which puts them ninth in the Western Conference and have one game left to solidify position in the play-in tourney. Their final matchup will be against the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday afternoon where at the moment, they are tied with the Golden State Warriors as anything can happen in the last day of the NBA season.