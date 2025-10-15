Northern California was thrown for a loop at Russell Westbrook signing a deal to play for the Sacramento Kings. Plus, the timing couldn't be better with the NBA regular season starting next week.

At the same time, Westbrook has now played for enough teams that he could make Judy Garland proud. In other words, he has officially worn every color of the rainbow, per Benjay.

Russell Westbrook Rainbow is complete pic.twitter.com/2z8UopEoqy — Benjay 🖌 (@BenjayCreates) October 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Altogether, Westbrook played for seven teams now to fit each color of the rainbow. Red for the Houston Rockets. Orange for the OKC Thunder. Yellow for the Los Angeles Lakers. Green for the Seattle Supersonics. Light blue for the Los Angeles Clippers. Dark blue for the Denver Nuggets.

Now, purple for the Kings. Speaking of which, Kings fans are a bit mixed about the signing of Westbrook to a one-year deal. On the one hand, Westbrook brings veteran experience and a true guard pedigree.

That is especially helpful following the news that Keagan Murray will undergo surgery to replace a torn ligament in his left thumb. On the other hand, the Kings are already loaded with guards such as DeMar Derozen, Zach LaVine, and Dennis Schröder.

But there is still not wanting to get their hopes too high. Nevertheless, Westbrook is adding another dimension to his journeyman status.

The Kings are the latest stop in Westbrook's journey

Over the last several years, Westbrook has bounced around from team to team. Last year, he was playing with the Nuggets.

Altogether, he averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game. Additionally, Westbrook shot 44.9% from the field. Also, the Nuggets made it to the NBA Playoffs and lost in the first round to the eventual champion Thunder.

After a solid season, Westbrook decided not to exercise his player option and became an unrestricted free agent. Now, Westbrook, 36, will begin his 18th NBA season with the Kings.