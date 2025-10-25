The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of competing for a championship, as they have an edge over the Los Angeles Dodgers after earning an impressive 11-4 Game 1 win. It's been an impressive year for this club, and that success has seemingly continued in the playoffs. However, Vladimir Guerrero is going on a complete tear, as his postseason performances have him in line with three MLB legends.

Guerrero, who is 26 years old, has recorded three home runs and just two strikeouts in his nine career home games in the postseason. Only Johnny Bench, Johnny Mize, and Carl Yastrzemski have accomplished that same feat, according to Opta Stats.

“Players with 3+ HR and 2 or Fewer K in First 9 Home Games of Postseason Career – All-Time

Johnny Bench 4 HR, 1 K

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 3 HR, 2 K

Johnny Mize 3 HR, 1 K

Carl Yastrzemski 4 HR, 1 K”

Even more impressive, this is a stat that baseball fans have not seen since at least the 1980s. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a difference-maker for the Blue Jays and is playing a key role in helping the club attempt to win its first World Series since 1993.

In the 12 total games played this postseason, the 2025 ALCS MVP owns a .447 batting average and .518 OBP while recording 21 hits, six home runs, and 12 RBIs. He's also managed to force seven walks while striking out only three times in 47 at-bats.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will have a chance to pad those stats on Saturday when the Blue Jays take on the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series. That contest is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and can be watched on Fox.