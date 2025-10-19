Plenty has been made about 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook’s move to the Sacramento Kings. After declining his player option with the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook signed a non-guaranteed $3.63 million free agent contract with the Kings.

However, as far as the recent fan fest held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is concerned, Westbrook looked well and truly in his element. A beaming Russ was seen having the time of his life while sporting his new No.18 jersey in front of the thousands of fans who had gathered, per a video posted by NBC Sacramento’s Sean Cunningham.

Russell Westbrook was all smiles during today's Fan Fest, his first introduction to Sacramento since signing with the Kings just days ago. An open practice, a mini-dunk off, halfcourt shots (won by Devin Carter) & lots of chemistry building with the team & fans. pic.twitter.com/PNAoaAqUHl — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 18, 2025

Westbrook was initially seen dapping up the Kings’ mascot, Slamson the Lion, before greeting the rest of his teammates gathered at the arena. Russ was equally an excited member of the ensuing open practice, taking part in a mini-dunk off and a half-court shot competition. The latter was won by Devin Carter.

Article Continues Below

The 36-year-old even found the time to greet fans. He was seen signing a bunch of memorabilia for a number of young fans who approached him on the sidelines during the fest.

Westbrook’s fit alongside the likes of Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis and Malik Monk has already been questioned. Further, his contract being non-guaranteed effectively means that he will spend the first half of the season “proving himself,” failing which he may as well be released mid-campaign.

The Kings will be the third NBA team that Westbrook has played for since leaving the Los Angeles Lakers back in February 2023. The nine-time All-Star was consistently linked with a move away from the NBA before landing in Sacramento as a free agent. Regardless, Westbrook already has a fitting legacy in the NBA even though he is yet to win his first championship.

The NBA leader in triple-doubles overall and a member of the league’s 75th anniversary team, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game on an overall .449/.323/.661 shooting split last season.