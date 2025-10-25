In the storied history of the Oklahoma football program, one can expect nothing less than greatness. That was on full display Saturday as No.13 Oklahoma took on No.8 Ole Miss.

In the second quarter, WR Isaiah Sategna III took off and ran for 76 yards in the endzone and on 3rd down and 3 at midfield. Thus, the game was tied at ten only two minutes into the second quarter.

Going into the game, the No.13 Sooners at 6-1 and 2-1 in the SEC. Meawhile, the No.8 Ole Miss are also at 6-1 one and 3-1 in the SEC. With his 76 yard TD in hand, Sategna has 439 receiving yards and four touchdowns to his name on 37 receptions.

The feat is undoubtedly his longest of the year and of his career. Previously, Sategna made a catch on a 58 yard pass into the endzone last September in a game against Auburn. One year later, Satenga was caught in a controversy against Auburn in September. He caught a 24 yard touchdown pass when he pretended to be substituted out

After the SEC later confirmed that the play was illegal. Fast forward to late October, there is no questioning the legitimacy of this feat by Satenga.

Other Oklahoma players who etched their name in history

In 2017, RB Abdul Adams set the school record for the longest touchdown run at 99 yards. It came against a game against Baylor University. Current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield set the program record for the most for most touchdown passes in a single game with seven.

That moment came in October 2016 against Texas A&M in which the Sooners won 66-59. In that same game, Joe Mixon rushed for over 200 yards and achieved over 100 receiving yards. Plus, WR Dede Westbrook had 202 receiving yards on nine receptions.

Former NFL RB Adrian Peterson rushed for 1,925 yards in his freshman year in 2004 and led the nation with 339 carries.