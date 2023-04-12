King Von’s documentary on his alleged murders is back on YouTube. The documentary was created by British documentarian Trap Lore Ross. He allegedly connected the late Chicago rapper to several murders in the Windy City.

Ross posted the original four-hour-long doc King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer on Friday (April 7). However, it was shortly taken down.

“Video got taken down,” Trap Lore Ross wrote on Twitter. “Hopefully I can get it back soon, working with YouTube now but it’s Easter weekend. Still on Patreon if you’re desperate.”

On Tuesday (April 11), Ross was able to get a short version of the documentary King Von: Rap’s First Serial Killer back on YouTube. At the time of this posting, the documentary has already garnered over 200,000 views.

The now 3.5 documentary takes a deep dive into King Von’s childhood and the alleged murders he committed before his own death in 2020. Such murders that Ross is connected Von to are all Chicago natives. Modell, P5, BossTrell, Lil James, Lil Marc and Gakira “K.I.” Barnes is all alleged murders committed by the late rapper. The documentary also ties the rapper to five murders in 2012 and more in 2014, 2018, and 2019.

While the documentary seemingly goes into detail about how the late rapper is connected to the alleged murders, many do not believe that Von is guilty.

“Von was not convicted of any murder when he was alive, so as far as i am concerned he is innocent,” one Reddit user said in part.

King Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta hookah lounge on November 6, 2020 during a dispute with Quando Rondo and his crew.

Timothy Leeks, also known as Lul Timm, was the suspected gunman. He was arrested and charged with murder but was released on a $100,000 bond in March 2021.