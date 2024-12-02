The Sacramento Kings are off to a 9-11 start through 20 games, which puts them in 12th place in the Western Conference. This is a disappointing start for the Kings, who added star forward DeMar DeRozan to their core in the offseason.

DeRozan has played well, averaging 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. The 35-year-old is shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three.

While DeRozan has been an impactful player for the Kings, it hasn't resulted in wins for Sacramento. The Kings' other stars, like De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, have played at a high level.

Fox is averaging a career-high 27.7 points per game, along with five rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.6 steals. The 26-year-old athletic guard is shooting 49.9 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from behind the arc.

Sabonis is continuing to contribute as Sacramento's all-around offensive hub. The 28-year-old big man is averaging 20.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 62.8 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from deep.

The big three is putting up numbers, but it hasn't translated to a successful season. With the Kings down low in the West standings, here is their biggest disappointment early in the 2024-25 season.

Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter must step up for Kings

With all three stars doing their part offensively, another key player, Keegan Murray, has been disappointing. Murray has appeared in every game but has struggled, averaging just 12.4 points and shooting an inefficient 41.4 percent from the floor and 27.8 percent from downtown. He is averaging a career-high 7.8 rebounds per game but hasn't knocked down his shots at an efficient clip.

Losing Harrison Barnes in the offseason in the three-team sign-and-trade for DeRozan put more responsibility on Murray. Barnes played a crucial role as a 3-and-D forward for the Kings, and it was expected that Murray would take a leap.

Murray has stepped up as a better rebounder, but his struggles as a shooter have negatively affected the Kings' offense. If the 24-year-old can step up his game and shoot more efficiently, it could go a long way in helping Sacramento move up the standings.

Another player who has struggled mightily is guard Kevin Huerter. Huerter is averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The 26-year-old sharpshooter is off to a rough start, shooting an inefficient 40.8 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from distance.

Huerter has two years remaining on a four-year $65 million deal, and his inefficiency from three is concerning. Huerter's main role on the Kings is to provide floor spacing around their big three of Fox, DeRozan, and Sabonis.

Huerter's three-point shooting volume has not decreased despite the percentage drop. Huerter is attempting 5.6 threes per game, but the drastic drop in percentage has stifled their dynamic offense.

Murray and Huerter are both relied upon to be quality players in the rotation. However, their three-point shots have disappeared, which has led to Sacramento ranking 26th in three-point percentage at 33%. The Kings rank 27th in three-pointers made per game with 11.5.

Back in the 2022-23 season, when the Kings were the third seed in the West, they ranked 15th in three-point percentage at 36.3% and fifth in three-pointers made with 13.6 per game. If Sacramento wants to get back to playing at a high level as they did during that season, they will need Murray and Huerter to step up as three-point shooters.