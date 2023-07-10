NBA Las Vegas Summer League is in full swing and will continue to feature all the exciting rookies drafted a few weeks back. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings opened Las Vegas Summer League with a grind-out 80-76 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Jordan Ford led the way with a game-high 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting to go along with two rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Kessler Edwards had 14 points with three three-pointers and went 5-of-5 from the foul line, while Neemas Queta registered a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds as all five Kings starters scored in double figures. The game was a barn burner as both teams shot below 40 percent from the field. Sacramento, in particular, held Atlanta to just 33.8 percent shooting.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers dropped their Summer League opener to the Utah Jazz, 105-99, as Keyonte George exploded with 33 points. Xavier Moon led the way for Los Angeles with 26 points. The Ontario Clippers guard also caught fire by going 10-of-14 from the field and knocking down six three-pointers in 24 minutes. Seven Clippers players scored in double-digits, including all five starters.

Here are the Vegas Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Summer League Odds: Kings-Clippers Odds:

Sacramento Kings: -1.5 (-114)

Los Angeles Clippers: +1.5 (-106)

Over: 180.5 (-114)

Under: 180.5 (-106)

How to Watch Kings vs. Clippers

TV: NBA TV

Stream: Watch ESPN

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

Why the Kings could cover the spread

The Sacramento Kings enter this one as 1.5-point favorites. The Kings struggled mightily from the field, shooting just below 40 percent. Sacramento also won both its games during the California Classic, but the team also had last year's rookie sensation Keegan Murray in the lineup. Without Murray, the Kings still won but it was apparent they looked a little lost offensively without the budding star.

Jordan Ford was the lone Kings player to shoot over 50 percent from the field. He shot 8-of-14 from the field, while the rest of the starting unit shot just 41 percent. Kings summer league coach Luke Louks lauded the 25-year-old for his performance on Friday.

“I thought Jordan Ford was spectacular,” said Loucks after the game, via Rotoballer. “Jordan has been a heck of a player all camp. He has controlled the pace for us. He has executed everything we've asked. He has guarded the ball and I thought he did such a good job controlling the game in the fourth.”

Nonetheless, Sacramento was still able to eke out the win despite a poor shooting night because of their defense. The Kings held the Hawks to shoot just 26-of-77 from the field and they also forced them to commit 21 turnovers. If the Kings are able to cool down Los Angeles' hot shooting from Friday night, they will be in good shape to stay undefeated in Summer League. Moreover, if they are able to find their groove offensively, they shuld be able to cover the spread.

Why the Clippers could cover the spread

The Los Angeles Clippers may have lost to the Utah Jazz, but there were some encouraging signs to pick up from that game. Los Angeles executed well on the offensive end, shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Seven Clippers players also scored at least 10 points, with three-time Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) MVP Xavier Moon leading the way with 26 points. Together, they shot a combined 41-of-74 from the field, good for 55 percent. The remaining two, Brodric Thomas and Jordan Bowden, were held scoreless and went 0-of-9 from the field.

Their only real struggle offensively came at the freethrow line, where they shot just 4-of-13. If Los Angeles is able to knock down its freebies, they should be in good shape to win their first game in the Vegas Summer League.

While they did play well offensively as a whole, their defense wasn't as great. The Jazz shot 50 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc. They also let Keyonte George go off for 33 points. Fortunately for Los Angeles, the Kings do not have any light-bulb scorer like George. But they will need to deal with Sacramento's defense that held Atlanta to just 34 percent shooting.

Final Kings-Clippers prediction and pick

The Clippers may enter this game as underdogs, but I'd pick them to take the win for this one. They have shown they have a more balanced attack overall and have a microwave scorer in Xavier Moon who can go off anytime. Sacramento is still looking for ways to score offensively, especially with Keegan Murray being too good for Summer League.

Final Kings-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers +1.5 (-120)