Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox reportedly fractured his left index finger in Game 4 of the team’s first-round NBA Playoffs series against the Golden State Warriors, and it appears that he might have suffered the fracture in the fourth quarter with about four-and-a-half minutes left in the game.

De’Aaron Fox drove to the basket with the Warriors leading the Kings by the score of 118-115 with 4:35 left in the fourth quarter, and that is when he clutched at his wrist.

Here is a video of the play in question, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

This appears to be the play that De'Aaron Fox fractured his left index finger in the middle of the fourth quarter yesterday. On a floater after the whistle. Looks like it clips Kevon Looney's hand. First time you see him clutch at it. pic.twitter.com/0Ip5YWbw8g — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 24, 2023

Fox put up a floater after the whistle, and Kevon Looney went up as well. After that, Fox went to grab his hand. It is hard to pinpoint for sure that Fox suffered the fracture at this moment with Kevon Looney going up with him, but it would not be surprising if this was at least a contributing factor.

Fox did stay in the game, and finished with 38 points scored. He made a three-point shot to cut the lead to one point with 28.1 seconds left, but the Kings were not able to pull the comeback to win the game, as Harrison Barnes missed a game-winning three-point shot at the buzzer.

This series has taken another turn. The first two games in Sacramento were wild, and the Warriors evened up the series with two wins at home. With Fox’s status up in the air, the series might be swinging in the Warriors’ favor. It will be worth monitoring the Kings injury report ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday.