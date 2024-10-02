The Sacramento Kings are preparing for an exciting 2024 season. The Kings are bringing back promising contributors and added star small forward DeMar DeRozan to their squad. However, the team is not just thinking of itself going into the Fall basketball season. Sacramento State Athletics could be migrating to another conference, which could include the Pac-12. Thus, the Kings made the ultimate Golden 1 Center gesture to Sac State's basketball programs.

The Kings have offered to host Sacramento State's men's and women's basketball conference home games at Golden 1 Center amid the athletic program's conference migration pursuits, pending the arena's availability, per NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

As of Oct. 2, the Hornets play in the Big Sky Conference. However, in mid-September, reports surfaced that Sacramento State was making a push for the Pac-12.

“Sacramento's local politicians and business leaders are planning a campaign to help get Sacramento State into the Pac-12 or Mountain West, a source tells FOS,” Front Office Sports reported on X (formerly Twitter). “The school would need to undergo the NCAA's FBS transition process.”

The Pac-12 has experienced mass leave of institutions. The conference lost

Cal and Stanford to the ACC, USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington to the Big Ten, and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah to the Big 12, as ClutchPoints previously noted.

However, the additions of Boise State, Colorado State, California State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, and Gonzaga have helped reform the conference. Sacramento State could be one of the next to

join. Yet, the Pac-12 wants to be strategic and carefully evaluate its options and has paused its negotiations with schools, Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports reported on Oct. 2.

Hopefully, Sacramento State Athletics will be able to figure out the long-term conference home. Until they get things sorted, the Kings are willing to help out with the school's basketball programs with their home conference competitions.