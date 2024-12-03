It was just over a year ago when the Sacramento Kings snapped a 16-year playoff drought, which was the longest playoff slump in US sports history. Thanks to an improved roster filled with budding stars led by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, it was easy to see why. But earlier this year, the Kings missed the playoffs once again, thanks to a heartbreaking loss against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Play-In Tournament.

If anything, the Play-In Tournament exit only shows that the Kings still have plenty of work to be done in order to go deeper into the postseason. One of the major moves the Kings made in the offseason was acquiring All-Star wing DeMar DeRozan. This paved the way for a new big three in Sacramento.

Fast forward to this season and the Kings are only posting a 9-10 record, which is good for 11th in the Western Conference. But while the Kings have plenty of issues to address, the team does have some early surprises this year. Arguably, the Kings' most pleasant surprise early in the 2024-2025 season has been the perfect fit of their latest roster additions. Without the fine play of their latest player acquisitions, the Kings would've been in major trouble to kick off the season.

DeMar DeRozan fits in Sacramento

The Kings' best acquisition during the 2024 offseason has to be DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan landed in Sacramento via a three-team trade involving the Kings, Chicago Bulls, and the San Antonio Spurs. With the six-time NBA All-Star joining the dynamic duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the Kings have emerged as a legitimate dark horse in the Western Conference.

In a Kings uniform, DeRozan has been averaging 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He is also hitting nearly 51% of his shots from the field overall. DeRozan's best game came against the Phoenix Suns, where the three-time All-NBA Team selection scored a season-high 34 points on 14 out of 25 shooting from the field. He also added three rebounds and three assists to propel the Kings to a nine-point win.

Adding another superstar to an already established team usually requires a period of adjustment. However, DeRozan has been a seamless fit in his hometown, Sacramento. Without DeRozan's fine play, the Kings would probably be worse off during the ongoing 2024-2025 NBA season.

Isaac Jones becomes a hidden gem

Perhaps a surprising revelation for the Kings as of late has been the emergence of Isaac Jones. The 6-foot-9 power forward went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft before he agreed to a two-way deal with the Western Conference contenders. Jones hasn't played plenty of minutes during the regular season so far. In fact, he is only averaging 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game during his rookie year. However, he's slowly making an impression on Kings head coach, Mike Brown.

Jones stepped up to the plate in the Kings' last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the Timberwolves boasting an arsenal of big men including Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Julius Randle, the former Washington State standout held his own. In the game, Jones registered eight points and five rebounds in the 115-104 victory. The Kings rookie even managed to convert a contested shot against the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Leaving Brown impressed with his productivity in limited minutes, it won't be surprising if Jones slowly establishes a place in the Kings' rotation, providing the team with more depth in the frontcourt. His emergence should be a welcome sight for the Kings, who are currently aiming to go deeper into the postseason.

Jae Crowder's immediate impact

Another under-the-radar signing the Kings made was Jae Crowder. Crowder is a seasoned NBA veteran who already has a pair of NBA Finals appearances under his belt. In fact, the Kings inked him to a deal just hours before tip-off against the Timberwolves. But despite the signing being rushed, Crowder wasted no time in making his presence felt for Sacramento.

In his Kings debut, the 13-year NBA veteran posted eight points, four rebounds, and one steal. He also splashed two of four shots from beyond the arc. Crowder's veteran experience should prove to be valuable to a young up-and-coming team like Sacramento. Moreover, the 6'6 guard can be relied on to make an impact on both ends of the floor.

With the Kings looking to beef up their frontcourt, signing Crowder should cushion their concerns. In fact, it's easy to see why several contenders wanted to attain his services which should come in handy whenever the playoffs roll by.