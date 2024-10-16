The Sacramento Kings have reached an agreement on a contract with veteran sharpshooter Doug McDermott, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Just days after trading Jalen McDaniels and a future second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs to free up a roster spot, the Kings now bring in McDermott to help beef up their bench unit. McDermott, 32, recently played for the Spurs and Indiana Pacers during the 2023-24 season.

In a total of 64 games last season, he averaged 5.5 points and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 41.0 percent from three-point range. For his career, McDermott has shot 41.0 percent from three-point range. The 2024-25 season will mark McDermott's 11th year in the NBA.

Over the course of the 10 seasons he has played, McDermott has always been a respected shooter. More importantly, he has been a valuable veteran presence in every locker room he has been a part of.

The Kings, who are looking to get back to the playoffs after a disappointing 2023-24 season, have been searching for ways to add depth on the perimeter and wing. McDermott is not the best at his position, but he is a reliable, sturdy presence who will help be a voice of reason on the bench for Sacramento's young players.

While signing McDermott was a subsequent move to the Kings trading McDaniels to the Spurs, more could be in play for this organization.

General manager Monte McNair and the Kings' front office have never been shy to pursue talent, especially on the trade market. That is how the team landed Domantas Sabonis during the 2021-22 season, as well as key talents like Kevin Huerter and recently DeMar DeRozan in an offseason sign-and-trade. The Kings have continued exploring avenues on the trade market to increase their chances of finding success, yet they have not pulled the trigger on any monumental moves.

The addition of McDermott could very well lead to a trade for the Kings down the line, but to begin the 2024-25 season, he will be looked at as a key shooting weapon alongside Kevin Huerter, who was recently cleared to full contact after undergoing shoulder surgery last season. Teams can never have enough depth and shooting on the wing, which is why McDermott could be an underrated addition for the Kings.