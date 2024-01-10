The Kings have brought in a familiar face on a short contract.

The Golden State Warriors are out of the playoff picture heading toward the second half of the season, while their new rivals the Sacramento Kings are competing for an upper tier seed.

Meanwhile, the Kings have brought in a former Warriors champion and familiar face who fans will likely have mixed feelings about.

Recently a high profile Kings trade opportunity that fell apart was revealed. The Kings almost let go of a role player who fans will recognize.

On Tuesday, reporter Marc J. Speaks shared the latest news on X about the aforementioned player, who is perhaps best known for his championship winning days with the Dubs.

Kings Sign Toscano-Anderson to New Contract

Spears' post highlighted the signing of former Kings contributor and champion Juan Toscano-Anderson to a new 10-day contract.

Tuscano-Anderson has played just eight minutes in the last five contests for Sacramento. He is averaging just 0.3 points and 0.6 rebounds so far this season and shooting just over 33 percent from the field; far from the results the Kings hoped for prior to signing him.

Tuscano-Anderson is known for his hustle, strength, conditioning, and three-point shot.

His career high in points was achieved back in 2020-2021 with the Warriors, when he averaged 5.7 points per game.

Kings Take On Pistons Tuesday Night

Sacramento held a 10-point lead over the hapless Detroit Pistons late in Tuesday night's contest in Detroit.

Coach Mike Brown's team was scheduled to take on the Hornets on Wednesday followed by a trip to Philadelphia to take on reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.