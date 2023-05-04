Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Sacramento Kings GM Monte McNair is the 2022-23 NBA Executive of the Year. But while that sounds fancy and all, Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey jokingly warned his fellow exec that it’s not that great considering what he gets moving forward.

In a rather cheeky message for McNair, Morey told the Kings executive to be ready for the wild expectations heading his way following the recognition.

“#lightthebeam one more time for [Monte McNair] Executive of the Year! Your prize is irrationally high expectations in the future,” Morey wrote on Twitter.

To be fair, Daryl Morey is one of the people who have the right to make that joke (or is it?). The Sixers president has also won the NBA Executive of the Year award in the past, back in 2018 when he was still with the Houston Rockets.

Considering that all the teams manages always have championship expectations, Morrey’s funny message to Monte McNair might have some serious element to it.

For now, however, McNair can think about those ridiculously high expectations later and just celebrate the victory. While his Kings failed to move on to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, there is no denying that he has steered the team to the right direction and established a solid foundation in their bid to become title contenders sooner rather than later.

Considering how the Kings are built, it won’t be a surprise to see them become a playoff staple moving forward. Sure enough, McNair is a big part of that.