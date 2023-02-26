The Sacramento Kings are in the midst of one of their best seasons in recent history. Much of that has to do with the continued development of De’Aaron Fox and his ascension into the ranks of the NBA’s elite. The Kings are on the verge of snapping the league’s longest playoff drought and Fox is the one leading the way. Fox is having one of the best individual seasons of his career and it’s putting him closer to former King and NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson. Fox is on pace to become only the second player in Kings franchise history behind Oscar Robertson to finish a season averaging at least 25 points per game on 50 percent shooting as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

De’Aaron Fox this season: — 25.3 PPG

— 6.2 APG

— 51.4 FG%

— Highest FG% by a guard with 25+ PPG

— Leader in clutch points The first King with 25+ PPG on 50+ FG% in a season since Oscar Robertson. pic.twitter.com/QxPP51YypB — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

De’Aaron Fox just made his first NBA All-Star appearance although he was only selected to the game as an injury replacement. This season, Fox has been averaging 25.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 51.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Fox just help lead the Kings to a huge win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday in a 176-175 victory. The game ended up being the second-highest scoring game in NBA history and had major implications for the third seed in the Western Conference standings.

As it stands, Fox and the Kings are 34-25 and in third place in the West playoff picture. After Friday’s game, they are now only one and a half games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed.