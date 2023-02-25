The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angles Clippers in double overtime on Friday night by a final score of 176-175. De’Aaron Fox dropped 42 points in 45 minutes of playing time for the Kings, while Russell Westbrook finished with 17 points and 14 assists in his Clippers debut.

After the game, a reporter asked floor general De’Aaron Fox a question about Westbrook and what he adds to the Clippers. Fox responded with the following NSFW message, per a tweet from Sacramento’s official Twitter account:

“I don’t give a f**k who’s over there, it doesn’t matter… you see the league, the talent in this league, there are a lot of talented teams, obviously he added talent to this team, but we come in we worried about us.”

Fox, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Kings franchise. He’s averaging 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 54 appearances this season (all starts).

The former University of Kentucky standout is shooting the ball very efficiently from the field in 2022-23, at least by his standards — Fox’s current 51.4% field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

It’s been 16 years since the Sacramento Kings have qualified for the postseason, but the current team is on track to break this drought. After all, the Kings own the third-best record in the Western Conference at 34-25 with 23 games remaining on their regular-season schedule. Here’s to hoping that Fox and the Kings finish the season off strong so they can secure home-court advantage in the first round.