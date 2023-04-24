A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento King saw their two-game series lead evaporate during their Sunday’s 126-125 road loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of this first-round series. However, Fox was able to establish a new franchise record for the Kings, breaking the one that the great Oscar Robertson set several decades ago.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“With 35 points and counting tonight, De’Aaron Fox (123) has the most points through the 1st 4 games of a postseason in Kings history, passing Oscar Robertson (122).”

Oscar Robertson started his legendary career with the Cincinnati Royals, which was a predecessor of the Sacramento franchise. It was during this time with the Royals that Robertson accumulated most of his incredible individual achievements and records, including his famous triple-double average for an entire season during the 1961-62 NBA campaign.

De’Aaron Fox finished Game 4 with 38 points on 14-for-31 shooting from the field, including a 4-for-11 line from behind the arc and 6-for-8 from the foul line. His latest offensive outburst, however, was not enough to overcome Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Sacramento’s resolve is now being put to the test by the reigning NBA champions and it’s mostly going to be up to De’Aaron Fox how the Kings will find a solution to the threat of a Warriors comeback. The Kings will get a much-needed boost from their home crowd in Game 5, as the series shifts back to Sacramento this coming Wednesday.

So far in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the former Kentuicky Wildcats star is averaging 31.5 points on 44.7 percent shooting from the field.