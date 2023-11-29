De'Aaron Fox kept perspective after the Kings' big comeback win vs. the Warriors in the NBA In-Season Tournament

The Sacramento Kings punched their ticket to the quarterfinals of the NBA in-Season Tournament and earned national recognition for their comeback victory over the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night. Such an accomplishment can easily go to a team's head, but franchise pillar De'Aaron Fox has the right perspective.

“It's one out of 82 for us,” the All-Star point guard said following the 124-123 home win, per Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown Sports 1140. He led his team with 29 points (third-straight game with 26 or more), nine rebounds and seven assists, but it was the heroics of Malik Monk that allowed the Kings to steal this one in the final minute.



The sixth-man spark plug and this era's answer to “The Microwave” Vinnie Johnson somehow nailed the off-balance game-winning jumper over stalwart defender Andrew Wiggins to send the Golden 1 Center into an absolute frenzy. To Fox's point, though, Sacramento cannot dwell on this feat.

The Warriors won the first two meetings this season, not to mention Game 7 in the opening round of the playoffs back in April, so the Kings needed to grab momentum in this budding rivalry. But now they must continue to move forward. De'Aaron Fox is an exemplary leader and the right voice to lead this locker room.

This year, just making the postseason will not be enough to satisfy fans. A feel-good story becomes stale if it doesn't evolve. After overcoming a 24-point deficit, Sacramento sent a firm message to the league that it isn't going anywhere. The squad will look to deliver that same message night in and night out, continuing with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.