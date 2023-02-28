The Sacramento Kings have had a stellar start to their post-All-Star break campaign, having won all three of their games since the mid-season hiatus. The Kings are slated to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at the Paycom Center, and it now seems that their unblemished record after the break could be in danger after De’Aaron Fox popped up on the injury report.

De’Aaron Fox injury status vs. Thunder

At this point, it seems like Fox is headed for a night off against OKC. This is after the All-Star point guard was tagged as questionable to play due to a sore left wrist. Fox looked fine in Scramento’s last game — a 124-115 victory over the Thunder — and it sounds like this injury designation is merely precautionary.

To be clear, however, it’s very much possible that Fox ends up sitting out Tuesday’s matchup. After all, the Thunder are not exactly the most formidable opponents out there. It has also been confirmed that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won’t be available for OKC.

As for the Kings, they are now on pace to finish in the Top 4 of what has become an even more ruthless Western Conference. They are currently in possession of a 32-25 record and are three games ahead of the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns. At this point, it appears that the Kings are well on their way to a postseason berth, thereby ending their 16-year playoff drought. De’Aaron Fox has been internal to Sacramento’s unprecedented success this season, and it goes without saying that they will need him to be healthy the rest of the way.