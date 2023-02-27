After playing in a game that appeared it would go on forever, you’d think that Sacramento Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox would slow it down a bit during Sunday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. Well, Fox is not that type, as he showed he’s got plenty of gas left in his tank — and bounce in his legs — when he went up and dropped a highlight windmill dunk off a great defensive play versus the Thunder.

De’Aaron Fox drops the WINDMILL 💥😤 pic.twitter.com/Nf1quDJKzb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 27, 2023

That dunk has Twitter buzzing again about Fox, just a couple of days after helping the Kings take down Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in Hollywood in a 176-175 double-overtime victory.

“Alright, I’m ready to acknowledge: De’Aaron Fox has won me over,” said Twitter user @SeanyDooWop. “I’ll be sending him a hand written apology letter this off-season.”

Another Twitter user, @_BabyBoyENT_, wondered: “Should the Lakers even want the 6 seed ? You would have to face the Suns or De’Aaron Fox ..”

@UnknownPhenom, meanwhile, thinks Fox has shown enough to warrant being in the conversation with the likes of Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks: “I’m this close to saying De’Aaron Fox is the best PG in the league not named Steph or Luka.”

Some more reactions to De’Aaron Fox’s windmill slam:

De'Aaron Fox just threw down easily the best dunk I've seen in the Paycom Arena in a couple of years. It was a beautiful windmill. — 𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗮𝗺 𝗠. 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼 (@AddamFrancisco) February 27, 2023

De'Aaron Fox is a superstar in the making — Michael (@LongLiveKangz) February 27, 2023

De’Aaron Fox Definitely Better Den Ja Morant Lol Ja Just Dunk Better Dats It — ✨ (@TraeB_7) February 27, 2023

De’Aaron Fox is more than just about highlights, though. He has been a major driving force behind the magical season the Kings are having this season. He started Sunday averaging 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.