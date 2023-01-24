The Sacramento Kings received a ton of flak for trading away Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for Domantas Sabonis. Sure, Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox didn’t have the most seamless fit in the Kings backcourt. But players with Haliburton’s potential usually don’t get traded while they’re still on their rookie scale contract. However, it’s clear that the Kings, even if they paid a hefty price, made the right decision.

The Kings are on track to snap the longest current postseason drought in North American sports; they have not made the postseason since 2006, when Mike Bibby and Ron Artest were still the team’s two best players. And it’s thanks in large part to Domantas Sabonis’ All-Star level play. Sabonis hasn’t just put up eye-popping stats reminiscent of Oscar Robertson – he has also allowed De’Aaron Fox to play at his best, with the two combining for a partnership worthy of royalty.

And none of what the Kings have done has been a fluke. Sacramento has the league’s second-best offense, scoring 117.9 points per 100 possessions. Their favored starting five of Sabonis, Fox, Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, and Keegan Murray (the five-man unit with the second-most minutes played) have outscored opponents by 8.7 points per 100 possessions, according to NBA Stats.

All of this has added up to the Kings’ impressive 27-19 record at the time of writing, good for third-best in the Western Conference. Simply put, Kings fans have not known success like this for nearly 20 years. The Kings front office should then do what they could to further supplement their current core to ensure that this won’t be just a feel-good season and that they could truly make noise come postseason time.

Here is the Kings’ dream addition with the NBA trade deadline only around two weeks away.

Kings dream trade deadline scenario: Trade for OG Anunoby

Dreams don’t always have to be the most realistic, don’t they? It’s not even certain yet that the Toronto Raptors, despite their uneven 2022-23 campaign, would decide to blow it up. But should the Raptors make OG Anunoby available, the Kings should jump all over that opportunity.

Despite the Raptors’ struggles, they have not yet made any rash decisions when it comes to trading away the coveted members of their core. Alas, with the huge offers Toronto is getting for the 25-year old forward, the Raptors may very well end up running into an offer they simply could not refuse.

And the Kings should end up being that team that offers an eye-popping package for the Raptors’ 3 and D extraordinaire.

Why should the Kings shake it up when they’re currently in the middle of their best season in ages? The answer is simple – nothing is guaranteed in the NBA. Contending windows only open so often. And Kings fans, of all people, would know this. They did not make the postseason for 17 years – a ridiculous feat in a league where exactly 16 teams (now 20 due to the play-in tournament) make the playoffs.

The time is ripe for the Kings to make a move that cements themselves as playoff contenders for the next five or 10 years. The Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter core have shown enough promise that a few more investments here and there and they could conceivably make some noise deep into the postseason. And what better way to do so than acquire the perfect complementary piece to two offensive superstars in Sabonis and Fox?

Moreover, it’s clear that the Kings need help defensively. The Kings allow their opponents to score 114.5 points per 100 possessions, which places them at 23rd in the entire NBA. OG Anunoby wouldn’t be the catch-all panacea that turns the Kings’ defense from decidedly below-average to elite, but he would surely help in that regard. For all of his contributions, Harrison Barnes is not a lockdown defender; Anunoby is.

And in the Western Conference where elite perimeter scorers such as Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Kawhi Leonard and Devin Booker (among others) reign supreme, Anunoby’s presence would help bolster their defense and not allow those superstars to simply run riot with little to no resistance.

In addition, just to hammer home how important defense is, only two teams have won the championship this century without having a top-ten defensive unit. Those two teams are the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors and 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers. And even then, those teams have shown that they were capable of ratcheting up the defensive intensity when needed. The Warriors had the second-ranked defense the prior year, while the Lakers had the most stifling defensive unit in the NBA during the 1999-00 campaign.

Simply put, for the Kings to become something more than playoff fodder, they will have to beef up their defense. And for a team whose playoff dreams appear close to becoming a reality, it’s time to dream bigger.