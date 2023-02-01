The Sacramento Kings (28-21) visit the San Antonio Spurs (14-37) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Spurs prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Sacramento has lost two of their last three games but remains in third place in the Western Conference. The Kings covered 56% of their games while 54% went under the projected point total. San Antonio has lost six in a row and remains in 14th place in the West. The Spurs covered 45% of their games while 61% went over. This will be the third of four meetings between the teams this season. Sacramento has won each prior matchup by double digits.

Here are the Kings-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Spurs Odds

Sacramento Kings: -8 (-106)

San Antonio Spurs: +8 (-114)

Over: 244 (-110)

Under: 244 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Spurs

TV: NBCS California, Bally Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento continues to be one of the feel-good stories of the 2022-23 season as the Kings are well-positioned to break the NBA’s longest playoff drought. Sacramento’s success is largely predicated on their offense. The Kings lead the league in scoring (119.5 PPG) and hold the third-highest shooting percentage in the NBA (49%). Sacramento also does a great job sharing the ball as they rank fifth in assists (27 APG). Additionally, they are a dangerous three-point shooting team, ranking in the top 10 in made threes and three-point percentage (13.5 3PM/Game on 37% shooting).

Leading scorer De’Aaron Fox holds the keys to a Sacramento cover tonight. Fox averages 24.1 PPG and 6.1 APG while shooting an efficient 50% from the floor. In their two prior wins over the Spurs, Fox averaged 25.5 PPG while he has shot 61% between the two matchups. The shifty point guard is coming off back-to-back strong performances against Minnesota where he scored 29 and then 32 points.

Given that the one advantage San Antonio has over Sacramento is their ability to rebound, the Kings will likely need a big night from big man Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis leads the league in rebounding with 12.4 RPG while also leading the team with 7.1 APG. Despite his enormous stature, the seven-footer is one of the most skilled passers in the league. A nightly triple-double threat, the Spurs don’t have anyone who can match his size and skill.

The X-factor for Sacramento tonight has to be forward Harrison Barnes. Barnes had one of his best games of the season in their most recent meeting with the Spurs. The veteran scored drained four threes en route to a 29-point performance. San Antonio had no answer for the forward as he shot a highly-efficient 8-11 from the floor. Coming off a two-game set in Minnesota that saw him go 4-18 from the floor, look for the Kings to get Barnes involved early in what should be a nice bounce-back spot for the 30-year-old.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

San Antonio enters tonight as a major underdog. The Spurs are in a clear rebuild right now and have had trouble containing Sacramento’s potent offense in their two prior meetings. That being said, the Spurs have shown signs of life offensively themselves. While they are poor defensively, the Spurs excel at making the extra pass and getting easy shots inside. They rank fourth in points in the paint (55.6 PPG) and third in assists (27.1). That bodes especially well tonight considering the Kings have allowed the third-most interior points in the league (54.7 Opp. PPG).

If the key to San Antonio covering tonight comes with interior dominance, that starts with big man Jakob Poeltl. The 7’1″ center averages 11.8 PPG in addition to his team-leading 9.0 RPG. Poeltl has fared well against the Kings thus far as he averaged 16.5 PPG and 7.0 RPG in their two prior matchups. He is incredibly efficient around the rim, ranking ninth in the league with a 62% shooting percentage. After a 23-point performance in their most recent meeting, look for the Spurs to turn to Poeltl early and often.

San Antonio’s X-factor tonight could be rookie Jeremy Sochan. The ninth-overall selection in this year’s draft, Sochan has had an up-and-down freshman campaign. That being said, the 19-year-old has really started to come on as of late. Across his last five games, Sochan averaged 19.8 PPGm 5.8 RPG, and 4.3 APG. He has notably shot 47% from beyond the arc during that span and continues to display incredible potential.

Final Kings-Spurs Prediction & Pick

San Antonio is one of the worst teams in the league right now and I fully expect the third-place Kings to make short work of them tonight.

Final Kings-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -8 (-106)