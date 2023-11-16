Here we will look at the Sacramento Kings' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in 2023-24 NBA season.

The Sacramento Kings have kicked off the 2023-2024 NBA season with a promising 6-4 record. They have showcased their offensive prowess while facing defensive challenges. As the team aims to build on last season's success, it is crucial to address their defensive shortcomings and bolster their roster. With the trade market about to open in a big way next month, the Kings have an opportunity to target players who can provide immediate impact and address their defensive needs. Let's delve into the potential trade targets that could elevate the Sacramento Kings' performance early in the 2023-2024 NBA season.

The Kings' season so far

The 2023-24 NBA season has seen the Sacramento Kings commence have a pretty good start. In their recent matchup, they secured a 125-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, dealing the Lakers their inaugural home defeat of the season. The Kings took advantage of the Lakers' early turnovers, converting a ton of them into points during the initial three quarters.

Mike Brown, the Kings' head coach, achieved his 53rd victory in two seasons with the team in the game against the Lakers. Notable players on the Kings' roster include De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, and Domantas Sabonis. While Fox has been sidelined due to an ankle injury for some games, the team has managed to perform admirably in his absence.

The Kings are expected to give their core players the initial part of this season to demonstrate their ability to replicate, if not surpass, the success of the previous season. Although the roster presents various avenues for improvement, addressing their 24th-ranked defense lacks an apparent solution. This means that if the Kings were active in the trade market, they would likely look for two-way players or defensive specialists.

Here we will look at the Sacramento Kings' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Recognized as one of the premier two-way players in the NBA, OG Anunoby topped the league in steals per game last season. As such, he secured a spot on the All-Defensive second team. There are reports that he is seeking increased ball-handling opportunities and a corresponding salary boost. That's a prospect that may be challenging to realize in Toronto as the Raptors are focusing on building around Scottie Barnes.

If the Kings manage to acquire Anunoby from Toronto, the potential starting lineup for Sacramento could feature Fox, Malik Monk, Anunoby, Barnes, and Sabonis. That's not too shabby at all. Anunoby is currently posting impressive stats, averaging 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals for the Raptors this season with efficient shooting percentages. He is shooting 51.0 percent from the field and just under 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

OG Anunoby : Season-high 26 points on 9-17 shooting, 3-8 from 3, 5-6 from the FT line & 5 rebounds in 36 minutes pic.twitter.com/ARGbYOdCZH — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) November 9, 2023

Addressing concerns about the Kings trading away their top defender, Davion Mitchell, it is suggested that the key lies in fit. Finney-Smith, with his potential for substantial minutes, could offer a better fit than Mitchell. This is due to Finney-Smith's compatibility with Fox.

Sure, Finney-Smith needs to overcome recent shooting challenges. However, his ability to push Barnes for a starting spot and contribute solid minutes makes him a valuable addition. The Kings, despite having other 3-and-D wings, are advised to consider forming a platoon. In this case, Finney-Smith should complement the strengths and minimize the limitations of guys like Barnes and Sabonis.

Despite the Detroit Pistons not being playoff contenders, the idea of trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Kings is potentially feasible. While some may question this move, especially considering the Kings' defensive struggles, the suggestion is to focus on an offensive strategy.

Acknowledging the defensive limitations, particularly with Sabonis in the lineup, this kind of deal can strengthen the team's offensive prowess by adding an elite shooter like Bogdanovic. The belief is that this offensive firepower could propel the Kings into deeper playoff rounds. Adding Bogdanovic could potentially compensate for their defensive deficiencies. Ultimately, this kind of move could enhance the Kings' overall team outlook for the rest of the season.

Looking Ahead

The Sacramento Kings find themselves at a pivotal juncture early in the 2023-2024 NBA season. They have balanced a promising offensive start with the imperative need to fortify their defense. As they explore potential trade targets, the names of OG Anunoby, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Bojan Bogdanovic emerge as viable options to address their gaps and elevate the team's overall performance. The Kings' front office faces the challenge of balancing immediate impact with long-term strategic goals. As such, these trade possibilities could shape the trajectory of the Kings' season. With the potential addition of these players, the Kings aim to not only build on their current success but also establish themselves as formidable contenders in the competitive landscape of the NBA. The forthcoming decisions in the trade market will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in defining the Kings' journey through the remainder of the season.