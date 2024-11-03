The Sacramento Kings lost in overtime on Saturday evening vs the Toronto Raptors in a game that saw Drake beef with DeMar DeRozan and De'Aaron Fox airball a potential game tying three point attempt as time expired. It's overall been a rather slow start for Fox despite recently making team history, as the star point guard missed all 11 of his three point attempts on Saturday evening.

Now, Fox is revealing that part of the reason may be an injury he suffered during preseason.

“(Fox) dislocated his pinkie during an early training camp practice and had X-rays that returned negative,” reported Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee, adding that the injury has not healed.

“(It’s) probably a ligament,” said Fox.

An injury to Fox's hand is not exactly going to be a recipe for success for a Kings team that enters this season with perhaps as much expectation as they've had for any campaign in the last decade. The Kings exited in the play-in round a season ago with a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans but added DeMar DeRozan in free agency, giving the team at least a diet version of a Big Three with Fox, DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis.

Sacramento also has some good depth with players like Keegan Murray, Keon Ellis, and Malik Monk, who was a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award a season ago and has gotten off to a strong start to the season.

Fox has never been known as an elite jump shooter, but his three pointer has improved throughout his career and has allowed him to maximize his devastating speed by forcing opponents to press up closer to him behind the arc.

In any case, the Kings are next slated to take the floor on Monday evening against the Miami Heat on the road.