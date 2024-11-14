The Minnesota Timberwolves need to return to form in the 2024-25 NBA season. Only a year removed from reaching the playoffs as a No. 3 seed, Anthony Edwards and Co. sit at 6-6, and 11th in the Western Conference, and the Timberwolves' shooting guard voiced his displeasure in the team's recent effort.

On Wednesday, head coach Chris Finch's squad looked completely out of sync against the lowly Portland Trail Blazers, losing to them for the second consecutive game. The Timberwolves shot 39.4 percent from the field, and 17.9 percent from three, one of their least efficient performances thus far.

Edwards and Julius Randle said in their postgame media that the coaches are giving them all of the answers and that the players just aren't doing it, per Dane Moore on X, formerly Twitter.

“We got the answers. The coach give us the f***in answers,” Edwards said. “We're just not doing it as a team.”

Edwards emphasized getting their “chip” back, which helped catapult them to become one of the fiercest teams in the West last season at 56-26.

“We gotta come out with a chip on our shoulder,” Edwards said. “We gotta get the chip back. Whenever we get the chip back, we'll be back where we need to be.”

Edwards also made it a point to mention the Timberwolves' need to not play up or down to the perceived level of the competition. As it showed against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, it appeared that the wheels fell off for Minnesota after being knotted up at 48-48 at the half and through the third quarter.

Anthony Edwards will turn things around for Timberwolves

After the Timberwolves traded 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in early October, the franchise made it clear that the No. 1 overall draft pick from 2020 would officially become their unquestioned leader. Edwards has embraced the responsibility.

The 23-year-old All Star did all that he could to help the Timberwolves avoid a collapse in the fourth quarter. He netted 24 points and grabbed four rebounds with four assists. Despite his woeful shooting performance from three, missing all nine of his attempts, he proved once again that he can still find other ways to score in the draining stages of a tight game.

This is certainly not a trend that's going to continue for Edwards. He's eighth in NBA points per game, averaging 27.8 in all 12 of his starts. He's also shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from behind the arc: The highest clip of his career while also averaging 11 three-point attempts.

The Timberwolves will look to bring their three-game losing streak to an end on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.