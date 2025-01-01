During a challenging period for the Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox and his teammates find themselves navigating significant uncertainty. However, when Keegan Murray asked if this stretch was the most difficult of his career, Fox made it clear he has faced far tougher times.

“A week and a half ago, Keegan asked me if this was a bottom five moment in my career, and I told him, ‘To be honest, you came at a great time.'” said the Kings speedy guard via Brenden Nunes. “We were 13-15 or 13-16 at the time he asked me this and I was like, ‘Keegan, if we were 13-16 in my first three years in the league that was fu—in great.’”

The Sacramento Kings struggles and firing Mike Brown

The Sacramento Kings are undoubtedly in a tough spot. Following a five-game losing streak earlier this month, the team decided to part ways with Mike Brown, who had guided them through some of their most successful seasons. Brown's tenure saw the Kings emerge as a formidable presence in the Western Conference, with promising momentum that has since faltered.

This season has been challenging from the start, and DeMar DeRozan's struggles to integrate only added to the team's woes. With no immediate solution to their persistent issues, the front office ultimately made Mike Brown the scapegoat, parting ways with him in an unceremonious fashion.

With the Kings currently 12th in the Western Conference, speculation is growing that De'Aaron Fox might be losing patience with the organization. Meanwhile, teams around the league are reportedly gearing up for a possible opportunity to acquire Fox, as his chances of remaining with Sacramento appear increasingly uncertain.

Despite the current struggles, Fox and the Kings have faced darker times in the past. During his rookie season, the team posted a 27-55 record and finished 12th in the Western Conference. The 2019-20 season saw a slight improvement with a 31-41 finish, but the Kings again landed in 12th. The 2021-22 campaign was even more challenging, ending with a disappointing 30-52 record.

Can De'Aaron Fox and the Kings bounce back?

With a 14-19 record, the Kings are projected to finish with around 34 wins this season. While far from ideal, Fox has experienced significantly tougher stretches in his career. Historically, the franchise itself has endured far more challenging periods than the current struggles.

Despite their current record, the Kings possess several strengths, including star players Fox and Domantas Sabonis, along with promising young talents like Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis. They benefit from a strong team culture and a passionate fanbase.

While there have been more challenging periods for Kings fans, now isn’t the time to hit the panic button. That said, keeping De'Aaron Fox content is crucial for sustaining their upward momentum. Whether sooner rather than later or around the trade deadline, De'Aaron Fox and the Kings will likely make moves to get their team back on track.

The Kings will play their next game on January 1st, 2025, at Golden 1 Center against the Philadelphia 76ers. Following that, they’ll take on the Memphis Grizzlies on January 3rd at 10:00 PM EST, before traveling to Chase Center for a matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, January 5th, at 8:30 PM EST.