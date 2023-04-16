Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

There are a number of things that surprised Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox in his NBA Playoffs debut. However, one that shocked him is not related to basketball. Instead, it’s about the fans.

Speaking to reporters after the Kings’ 126-123 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their playoff series, Fox admitted that it did confuse him to see very few Dubs fans in attendance. He was so used to seeing more Golden State supporters whenever they play Stephen Curry and co., so much so that he thought it would be the same in the postseason.

Not that Fox has any issue with that, though. In fact, he’s pretty happy to see the Kings faithful show up and cheer for the team.

“I thought there’d be more Warriors fans, truth be told. I’ve played them (here) four times a year for six years. Sacramento showed out,” Fox said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

It’s certainly amazing to see Kings fans come out to show their support to the team. Perhaps it’s not that Warriors fans didn’t show up to the arena or what, but rather Sacramento supporters didn’t give them the opportunity to do so.

Plenty of fans lined up outside Golden 1 Center hours before the game even started, and even the Kings’ legends made sure to come out to cheer for them. There is just so much excitement surrounding the franchise, and that is clear with the support of the fanbase.

Fortunately, De’Aaron Fox and the rest of the team gave the fans a game to remember for a long time.