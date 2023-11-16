The Kings' defense was too much for LeBron James and the Lakers, as Sacramento recorded a total of 20 steals in a victory.

For the second time in the 2023-24 NBA season, De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings sent the Los Angeles Lakers stumbling with a loss. On Wednesday night, Sacramento doubled down on its master of the Lakers in a 125-110 victory, thanks in large part to the team's outstanding defense.

The Kings, who started a six-game road trip with that win over the Lakers, were a menace with their on-ball defense and in the passing lanes, as they compiled a total of 20 steals — the first time the franchise had that many swipes in over two decades, according to Sacramento's X account.

“Sacramento finished with 20 steals tonight vs. LAL marking the fifth time the franchise has had 20+ steals in a game and the first time since Jan. 11, 2001 vs. Houston. This is the first time any team has had 20+ steals in a game since the LA Clippers on Oct. 25, 2021 vs. POR.”

Kings had a field day defensively vs. Lakers

Fox and Harrison Barnes were the chief thieves in the contest for the Kings, as they each had four steals. Domantas Sabonis had three, while Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, Sasha Vezenkov, and JaVale McGee had two apiece. Malik Monk also added a steal.

It was quite a night of ball thievery for the Kings, whose defense caused the Lakers to turn the ball over 23 times. With all the extra possessions Sacramento generated off of those steals, the Kings were able to gain 13 more attempts from the field, which made a big difference.

Sacramento is already one of the most prolific scoring teams in the NBA, as it is averaging 114.6 points per game, but it can be a bigger threat to the rest of the league if it could be a lot more consistent on the defensive end of the floor just like it did in the Lakers game. On the season, the Kings are allowing 114.0 points per outing and 112.8 points per 100 possessions, both middle-of-the-road numbers. Nevertheless, Sacramento must feel encouraged by its defensive performance versus Los Angeles.

The Kings, who are now on a four-game undefeated streak, will next take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.