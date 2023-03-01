The 2022-23 season has been a resounding success thus far for the Sacramento Kings, and there’s no reason to expect them to taper off following a strong season. At the heart of the Kings’ efforts to snap the current longest postseason drought in North American sports leagues is the All-Star duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, a partnership the former called a “match made in heaven“.

However, Fox missed the Kings’ most recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a wrist injury. The Kings’ floor general has missed just three games this season due to injury before his absence on Tuesday night. (He has missed six games overall.) Nonetheless, the Kings will be thanking their lucky stars, as it doesn’t appear like Swipa’s injury is anything serious enough that a multi-game absence would be necessary.

According to Chris Biederman of The Sacramento Bee, the Kings do not expect De’Aaron Fox to miss more time. The MRI on Fox’s sore left wrist reportedly revealed no structural damage; the 25-year old point guard could make his return as soon as Friday, when the Kings take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a rematch of their incredible 176-175 game a week ago.

In addition to this positive MRI result, what should placate some potential concerns on the Kings’ end is that Fox’s injury does not concern his lower body. Fox’s previous injury-related absences came as a result of a bone bruise in his right knee back in early November, and a sore foot in December. Fox revealed that he had been playing through a foot injury for about a month prior to that point.

While the Kings managed to hold the fort with De’Aaron Fox on the mend, taking home a 123-117 victory over the Thunder on the road, they will need a healthy Fox to further cement themselves as the third-seed in the Western Conference.

Moreover, the Kings will need Fox to be at his best if they want to make some noise come postseason time. And from the looks of it, the Kings should have a healthy Swipa back on the weekend.