We're set to bring you our final prediction and pick for Sunday's spooky NBA slate as we head out to California for this night-cap out West. The Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) will take on the Sacramento Kings (1-1) as both teams look to establish dominance as Western Conference favorites. Check out our NBA odds series for our Lakers-Kings prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-1 after losing a valiant effort against the Denver Nuggets on opening night, but they responded well with a dominating win over the Phoenix Suns at home. LeBron James is continuing to defy reality as he notched 21 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. At 38 years old, he's intent on bringing this team another championship.

The Sacramento Kings are 1-1 after and impressive opening-day win against the Utah Jazz. They were toppled in their next game, however, as they couldn't exact revenge on the Golden State Warriors for last year's playoff series. Expect them to come out strong as they hope to light the beam for the first time this season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Kings Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +2.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 235 (-112)

Under: 235 (-108)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Kings

Time: 9: 00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum Sportsnet, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are playing very well with the lineup they have and we're seeing Anthony Davis settle in to another big year if he can stay healthy. Austin Reaves is still looking to get going after fully taking over his starting role, so expect him to soon become a fixture in distributing the ball for them. LeBron James continues to have impactful performances and while there was a lot of noise regarding his minutes restriction, James has already broken that rule on just the second game of the season. Expect him to be fully in-play if the game is coming down to the wire.

To win this game, the Lakers will have to find more consistent scoring on the offensive end to keep up with the Kings. They've only been able to score 207 total points through their first two games, so this offense will have to wake up and find solid looks on that end of the floor. The Kings are a very fast team and will push the tempo, so expect the Lakers to slow the game down and work through Davis in their half-court situations.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Sacramento Kings were the NBA's best home team last year, but they're still waiting patiently to light the beam for the first time this season. They didn't play a great game against the Warriors as they looked somewhat sluggish on the defensive end. De'Aaron Fox was sensational for them once again, but he'll have to work on his three-ball and hitting clutch contested jumpers. He's their go-to guy late in games and we saw him miss a number of crucial shots against the Warriors. Furthermore, the Kings can't let any Lakers get hot with their shooting on their home court.

Domantas Sabonis was amazing in their last game with a whopping 18 rebounds, but he's proving to be the only competent big they can plug into their lineup. Against a tall team like Los Angeles, Sabonis could see some problems if they keep it coming with the double-team all night. Expect him to kick the ball out as they try to get Kevin Huerter going from three. If the Kings can push the pace and force the Lakers to make sloppy decisions with the ball, they should be able to run them off the floor.

Final Lakers-Kings Prediction & Pick

While we haven't seen much of LeBron James' minutes restriction just yet, this may be a game where they look to sit him a bit more and give him some rest. The Kings, on the other hand, are hungry to get a win at home and they're eager to place themselves over a serious contender in the Lakers. This game will be decided by which team can dominate the paint. For our prediction, let's go with the Sacramento Kings to bounce back and get this win at home.

Final Lakers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -2.5 (-110)