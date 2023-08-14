In the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, the league is expected to roll out the first-ever In-Season Tournament. It's an intriguing plan by the league that it will execute behind visions of spicier competition and increased engagement from NBA fans. Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox did not wait for the tournament to actually start to get an idea of what people think or feel about it, as he hopped on Twitter and asked his followers for their thoughts.

“How do you feel about the in season tournament?” asked Fox Sunday night.

One interesting take De'Aaron Fox got was from Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

“It easily clears the regular season as is. It gives meaning to the first half. And over the course of time it’ll gain meaning. Or just imagine someday being the only team to win the in-season tourney, get best regular season record, and win the Finals. The NBA’s triple crown,” O'Connor wrote in a tweet.

Another Twitter user, @KingChargeYT, offered an intriguing comment as well: “I think it’s something people are overreacting about, nothing wrong with making regular season games more exciting by having a bit of higher stakes, doesn’t add a shit ton of games that makes things too hard on players, but also brings more basketball to vegas. all seems good imo.”

Just like everybody else, De'Aaron Fox and the Kings have zero experience with such a tournament, and they are just about to find out whether it would significantly influence on the level of competition during regular-season games. The tournament has a group stage, knockout rounds, semifinals, and a championship. It will begin on Nov. 3 and culminate in a championship game on Dec. 9.