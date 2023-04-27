Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox showed plenty of toughness in a Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Playing with a fractured index finger in his left hand, Fox played 42 minutes and led all Kings scorers with 24 points, adding nine assists and seven rebounds. He did however turn the ball over a game-high six times in a 123-116 loss.

Fox said he felt “fine” playing with the injury, though surely he’d feel much better had the Kings come out with a win in a crucial Game 5. The Kings have lost three in a row to the Warriors after taking a 2-0 lead in the series. Sacramento now faces elimination as the series heads back to San Francisco for Game 6.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Kings trailed by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter and got within two with just over four minutes left but never tied or led the game in the final quarter. Sacramento’s last lead came with 10:11 left on the clock in the third quarter.

De’Aaron Fox has had a fantastic series to this point, averaging 30 points a game while adding over seven assists and over six rebounds per contest. The Kings were well on track to upset the Warriors in this series, despite being the higher seed and holding home-court advantage, but now find themselves on the brink of elimination.

The Kings have been a feel-good story for the NBA this season and look talented enough to stick around as contenders in the future, but their season now hangs in the balance.