Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis is happy to hear his teammate Malik Monk is sticking around. The news of Monk signing a four-year, $77.9 million extension with the Kings was a pleasant surprise for the three-time All-Star, who, based on his conversations with Monk throughout 2023-24 about his future in Sacramento, considered him a goner.

“I was actually very surprised [he stayed],” Sabonis said. I was talking to him a lot during the year, and I thought we really lost him, but I’m happy he stayed, and I think it's the best decision for us.”

Sabonis joked that he was the biggest reason for Monk sticking around before delivering what the six-year pro truly means to the Kings.

“I just think he didn't want to leave me. That's the main thing,” Sabonis joked. “No, I'm happy he's here. He's one of the most important players on our team, you know. And having him on and off the court with us has helped us a lot these last two years.

Malik Monk averaged a career-best 15.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game last season.

Domantas Sabonis is ‘excited' to play with DeMar DeRozan

The Kings made a significant move during the offseason, landing six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan in a three-team sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls. Sacramento dealt Harrison Barnes to the Spurs and Chris Duarte to the Bulls, who received two future second-round picks.

Domantas Sabonis admits he can't wait to play alongside DeRozan and revealed he grew frustrated before the trade went down.

“Excited, at that point, nothing was falling through, so [I was] getting a bit frustrated,” Sabonis said. “Happy he's here, and then, getting to spend that week with him in L.A., getting to know him more, you know. I'm really excited.”

Getting in his first workouts with DeMar has opened Sabonis' eyes to the kind of impact the two will have on the floor this upcoming season.

“I think it's going to be good for us. It's going to make us think differently on the court, move differently, really read each other. We're used to playing one style, but he does something at a Hall of Fame level that we're going to have to play around. And that's going to make it so much harder for teams to guard us because we can basically score from anywhere.”

Sabonis just hopes his teammates are as excited as he is.

“He's a very smart player, has been in the league forever, and has done so much. I'm excited to learn from him and pick his brain. And I hope everyone else is, and everyone just gets better overall.”

The Kings kick off their preseason schedule on October 13 against the Portland Trail Blazers.