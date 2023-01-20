Domantas Sabonis was a late scratch for Wednesday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers due to a non-COVID illness. It doesn’t sound like a major concern, but it could be serious enough to force the 26-year-old to sit out his second straight game when the Sacramento Kings take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Domantas Sabonis injury status vs. Thunder

Sabonis has popped up on the official injury report ahead of their matchup against OKC. He’s been tagged as questionable to play with the same illness, which means that it’s likely going to be a game-time decision for him. The Kings will likely want to wait and see how Sabonis feels before making their final assessment close to tip-off.

It is worth noting, though, that Matthew Dellavedova and Alex Len, who both also sat out against the Lakers, are also questionable to play on Friday with a non-COVID illness. It sounds like there’s a virus going around within the squad, so let’s just hope nobody else gets infected.

Sacramento has been on a roll of late, going 5-0 in their last five games. They started off this stretch with three consecutive blowout games against the Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets (twice). The Kings won those three matchups by an average margin of 23.3 points.

Right now, Sacramento is third in the West with a 25-18 record. They have been climbing in the standings, and their recent run has allowed them to establish themselves as a real threat in the conference.