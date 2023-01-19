The Sacramento Kings will be looking to keep their four-game winning streak going on Wednesday when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. Unfortunately for Sacramento, they might need to do it without their star big man in the mix after Domantas Sabonis popped up as a late addition on the injury report. The 26-year-old is currently dealing with an illness, so the big question now is this: Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Domantas Sabonis injury status vs. Lakers

According to the official injury report, Sabonis is currently questionable to play with a non-COVID illness. This is the first time we’ve heard of this issue, and the fact that he was added to the injury report just hours prior to tip-off does not bode well for his chances to suit up against the Lakers.

Sabonis looked fine during the Kings’ win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, and he was his usually dominant self. He must have contracted the virus in the past few days. It is also worth noting that Alex Len and Matthew Dellavedova have both also been ruled out for the Lakers game with what we can only assume is the same non-COVID illness Sabonis is currently dealing with. It appears that there’s a bug going around within the Kings squad right now.

The Lakers, on the other hand, will still be shorthanded as they deal with a myriad of injuries on their roster. Most importantly, however, is the fact that LeBron James has been tagged as questionable with an ankle injury.

Now, as for the question of is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is probably not.