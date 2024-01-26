Kings coach Mike Brown shares a hilarious moment with Domantas Sabonis during the postgame presser.

The Sacramento Kings edged out the Golden State Warriors on Friday night after winning the game 134-133. Morale was high after the contest and head coach Mike Brown decided to have a little fun. During the postgame press conference, Brown crashed Domantas Sabonis and poked fun at himself over not playing JaVale McGee.

It was all in good fun. Sabonis couldn't help but laugh and smile as his head coach asked him why McGee didn't get more playing time. The Kings' star center joked that he had to calm JaVale McGee down in what turned into a funny moment for everyone involved.

Mike Brown crashed Domantas Sabonis' postgame interview. Asked about JaVale McGee and this is what Domas had to say 🗣 (via @NBCSKings)pic.twitter.com/skvmVHXhEf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2024

It's nice to see a head coach joke around with one of his players after a big win. Especially against the Warriors who have had their number in recent years. But the Kings certainly got the last laugh on Thursday, as Mike Brown and Domantas Sabonis had some fun.

Sabonis had another solid outing for Sacramento. He finished Thursday night's game with 18 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds. His efforts helped lead the Kings to their 25th win on the season, putting them just ahead of the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference. Sacramento is looking like a true playoff contender as of late with the NBA All-Star break right around the corner.

The Kings will attempt to earn their third win in a row on Saturday night as they take on the Mavericks in a pivotal matchup. Maybe Mike Brown will give JaVale McGee some playing time in this one after joking about it on Thursday night.