Will the Kings be without Domantas Sabonis?

All season long, Domantas Sabonis has been a force for the Sacramento Kings. Although he was robbed of the opportunity to make his fourth All-Star appearance, Sabonis has been one of the best centers in the entire league, currently leading all players in double-doubles (50) and triple-doubles (18). Perhaps the most impressive accomplishment so far this season for the three-time All-Star is that he has played in and started in all 54 games for the Kings. Unfortunately, it appears as if this streak is going to come to an end in the team's first game since the All-Star break.

The Kings are set to take on rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. Sabonis, who has yet to miss a game this season, currently finds himself as doubtful to play on the team's injury report due to an illness. After missing practice on Wednesday, the Kings' big man will likely see an extended All-Star break.

Ahead of the All-Star break, Sabonis was continuing to add to his MVP resume. Over his last 11 games, Sabonis has recorded six triple-doubles, including 11 straight double-doubles. Currently leading the league with 13.2 rebounds per game, the Kings may wind up having a difficult time in the paint against a young, athletic Spurs team on Thursday night.

Should Sabonis ultimately miss this game, which seems likely at this time, then Trey Lyles and Alex Len will be asked to step into bigger roles. At this time, it is unknown who would start in place of Sabonis.

Lyles, who has made a name for himself in Sacramento as a viable stretch big man off the bench, has averaged 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds over his last seven games. However, Lyles is no Sabonis. The Kings are going to find it difficult to keep Wembanyama, who is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game this season, off the glass.

The Kings will provide an update on Domantas Sabonis' status for Thursday night's game against San Antonio later in the day.