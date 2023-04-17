Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

E-40 will not be at Game 2 between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors on Monday night after he was ejected from Game 1, a representative for the artist told Shams Charania.

“Hip-hop artist and Bay Area legend E-40 will not attend Game 2 of Warriors-Kings in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center tonight after alleging racial bias from Game 1 venue security,” wrote Charania on Monday. “He plans to attend Game 3 at Chase Center.”

The rapper said in a statement that he was heckled throughout the game on Saturday night and addressed one “in an assertive but polite manner” before security forced him to leave the arena.

“Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that – despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur – racial bias remains prevalent,” he said in a statement over the weekend. “Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.”

E-40 is a well-known Warriors fan, and was even part of the delegation that went to the White House earlier this season. The Kings said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the ejection.

“The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made,” the team said.

“It’s unfortunate,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said about the situation. “I love 40. He’s been our biggest supporter for years. I hope they right that ship because he deserves to be there by our bench. In my time knowing him, he’s always been respectful. He’s always been considerate of those around him. Very weird to see, and I hope it’s resolved.”

The No. 3 Kings opened up a 1-0 series lead on the Warriors with a tight 126-123 win on Saturday, and will look to double up on Monday night against the defending champs.