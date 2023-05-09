Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

There was no better story in the NBA this season than the Sacramento Kings and heading into the offseason, there is a lot to like about this organization. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were both All-Stars this season, Fox earned the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year Award, general manager Monte McNair was named the 2022-23 NBA Executive of the Year and head coach Mike Brown was awarded the 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year award.

Losing in the first-round definitely stings, but this was a very successful year for the Kings and they are only going to get better, especially if they finally make a move with EuroLeague star Sasha Vezenkov. Drafted 57th overall in 2017, Vezenkov had his rights traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Cleveland Cavaliers and then to the Kings in 2022.

After deciding to remain overseas this past year, Vezenkov is once again a potential target for Sacramento to add to their roster in the offseason and the organization is already checking in with him.

According to EuroHoops.net, Mike Brown will be in attendance to watch Sasha Vezenkov live in a must-win playoff game on Tuesday. Brown went overseas a year ago to watch the 2022 Eurobasket tournament and the Kings’ interest in Vezenkov is no secret, as McNair has talked about the possibility of adding him several times through the years.

Recently in his end of season press conference, McNair stated that the Kings continues to watch him play and will figure out their plan as a whole for the offseason some time in the next few weeks.

A skilled forward who is comfortable having the ball in his hands, Vezenkov has proven for years that he can score in many different ways. This is one of the main reasons why Sacramento has been interested in adding him to their roster.

Extending his contract with Olympiacos in Greece through the 2024-25 season back in January, it would cost the Kings a lot of money if they were to execute a buyout. The changes in the NBA’s new CBA regarding salaries and payroll could potentially impact Sacramento’s ability to pursue Vezenkov before the expiration of his current contract.

Time will tell if the Kings will look to bring one of the best players in EuroLeague to the NBA.