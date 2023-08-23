It seemed like Skal Labissiere's NBA career was over just four seasons after the Sacramento Kings drafted him with the 28th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. Labissiere failed to latch onto any other NBA team since he was waived by the New York Knicks in late 2020, forcing him to ply his trade overseas in Puerto Rico and Mexico. But Labissiere is now back stateside after the Kings brought him back on a partially guaranteed deal to add some frontcourt depth.

Labissiere may have failed to carve out a solid role for the Kings in his two-and-a-half season stint with the franchise, but now that he's back with the team with which he began his NBA career, he's looking forward to the golden opportunity that lies ahead.

“When [my agent] told me that the Kings were interested, of course, I was excited. But part of me, I still wanted to weigh my options. […] But it was still very exciting to know that the Kings wanted me back. I'm looking forward to it, looking forward to getting into the gym with the guys. Some of the guys [I knew from my previous Kings stint] are still there — [De'Aaron] Fox [for example]. It's amazing. I'm looking forward to it,” Labissiere told Sean Cunningham of Fox 40.

Things may be looking up for Skal Labissiere's career, but the road ahead for him when it comes to making the Kings' opening night roster remains steep. The Kings still have the likes of Trey Lyles, Sasha Vezenkov, Nerlens Noel, and Alex Len to provide depth behind Domantas Sabonis, not to mention Neemas Queta, so Labissiere will really have to prove his worth in training camp to cement his place on the roster.

Nevertheless, the 27-year old big man believes that his career path over the past few years has made him a more mature player, helping equip him for what should be a heated battle in training camp.

“I think as a player, I'm just way more mature. As a person, way more mature. So I'm looking forward to the opportunity,” Labissiere added. “The Skal you knew in Sacramento is not the same person that you're speaking to now… because I've matured a lot since then.”