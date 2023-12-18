Former Kings G League center Chance Comanche facing murder charge

G League player Chance Comanche has found himself in serious legal trouble. The now-former Stockton Kings center is facing murder charge in connection to the death of a woman, identified as 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers, in Las Vegas, per a statement released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Also to fave the same charge is Comanche's girlfriend, Sakari Hamden.

“Detectives determined that Harnden and Commanche were responsible for the murder of Rodgers. The charges for both individuals will be amended to open murder through coordination with the Clark County District Attorney's office.”

Comanche was apprehended by authorities on Dec. 15 and is in the process of being extradited to Nevada on kidnapping grounds. Detectives have said that Comanche and Hamden were with Rodgers on Dec. 5. Two days later, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department fielded a report Rodgers as a missing person.

Comanche is also no longer connected to the Kings, who told USA TODAY that they have let go of the player in light of the allegations he is now facing.

Comanche, who is due to appear in court this coming Tuesday, also played in the NBA as recently as the 2022-23 NBA season, appearing in only one game for the Portland Trail Blazers, which was during an April meeting with the Golden State Warriors. He played college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats from 2015 to 2017 before going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Basketball should be the last thing on Comanche's mind at the moment, as he has much more pressing issues to deal with legally.