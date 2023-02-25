Russell Westbrook marked his Los Angeles Clippers debut with a return to the starting lineup, and unsurprisingly, it drew mixed reactions from LA fans–including Los Angeles Lakers supporters of course!

Westbrook lost his starting role with the Lakers after the team struggled mightily with him alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the starting unit. He accepted a bench role and actually thrived in it, but it didn’t help the Purple and Gold as they struggled to string wins together in their bid to make the playoffs.

After getting traded and bought out by the Utah Jazz, Russ signed with the Clippers. However, his official role with the team was not disclosed up until an hour before his debut against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

As mentioned, it drew mixed reactions from both Clippers and Lakers fans alike. While many expressed excitement, several others couldn’t help but raise concern about the rather risky strategy.

“This will be so fun to watch,” one commenter said.

Another Twitter user noted that Westbrook is a better option for the Clips than Kyrie Irving, noting that “On the bright side, at least the Clippers didn’t get Kyrie. I don’t care how gifted he is offensively. I’ll take Russ over that franchise killer any day.”

A third fan said, “Russell Westbrook will start as he should.”

On the other hand, the doubters couldn’t help but worry that what happened to Russ with the Lakers would happen with the Clippers as well.

“Russ disasterclass,” one critic shared. Another detractor said, “History repeating itself……again.”

“Just wait until he starts building that roof with them…wait for it…wait for it…” a third doubter said,

Here are more reactions to Westbrook’s Clippers start:

“RuSsELL wEsTbRooK wiLL neVer sTaRt oN a CoNteNder aGaiN.” EAT CROW. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/XZLDGoFQ62 — Joy De’Angela (@joydeangela) February 24, 2023

As a Laker fan, I’m sooooo angry pic.twitter.com/EEAZj17Yzg — Chimichanga Killer (@LetsJerkCircle) February 25, 2023

For what it’s worth, however, Clippers fans at Crypto.com Arena did show their love for Westbrook with a massive standing ovation in his pregame introductions. With that said, it sure looks like he has more supporters than haters with the Clips.