The Sacramento Kings are producing like a well-oiled machine in 2022-23 and, in turn, look to be heading toward their first playoff berth since 2006. Head coach Mike Brown has his players performing at remarkably high levels, and his rookie wing, Keegan Murray, looks to be inching toward making history.

Following the club’s latest win over the Utah Jazz Saturday night, the 22-year-old now finds himself just five made 3-pointers behind Donovan Mitchell’s record of 187 to break the league’s all-time rookie record for most made long-range shots.

During his post-game media session, Murray was asked how it felt to be in a position to claim the record for himself come the conclusion of this season. In response, the first-year pro played things rather coy, heaping praise upon his teammates rather than crediting himself.

“I think it’s crazy just because it comes on the flow of our offense. I feel like I don’t really do anything special. We just have a lot of guys that know how to play-make so I’m able to knock down shots and that’s kind of a tribute to them just finding me…so that’s kind of what I think of it,” Keegan Murray said.

Murray, the fourth overall selection from the 2022 NBA Draft, has quickly become a staple within the Kings’ rotation and Mike Brown’s offensive scheme.

Through 72 games–including 70 starts–the Iowa product finds himself sporting impressive averages of 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 44.9% from the field and 41.0% from distance.

Murray would finish off his bout against the Jazz with a stellar stat line of 22 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal while splashing in six 3-pointers along the way.