The Sacramento Kings are looking to build upon last season during which they snapped the league's longest active playoff drought. The major question for the Kings this upcoming season is prove that last year was no fluke and that this group is truly among the elite teams in the Western Conference. A big part of last season's success for the Kings was the emergence of Keegan Murray. Murray became an immediate starter for the Kings and he set a record for most three-pointers made as a rookie in a single season with 206. Now heading into his second season, he revealed that he plans to follow up on that mark as per Mark Medina of Sportskeeda.

“Hopefully beat my mark from last year,” Murray said. “I'm trying to stay above 40 percent.”

Murray told Medina that it didn't initially sink in as to what he accomplished as he started out in college shooting low percentages from three-point range.

“When I did, I was in the moment. I didn't think big picture on what that was like. Once I got in the offseason, I sat down and realized what I did. It was special to have that under my name. In my freshman year in college (at University of Iowa), I shot only 29 percent. I look back at that year and my progression from then to become the best rookie shooter of all time.”

As a rookie Keegan Murray played in 80 games for the Kings and started all but two of them. He was named to the NBA's All-Rookie First Team.