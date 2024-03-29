Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter is set to miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season and will undergo season-ending left shoulder surgery to address a torn labrum, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Kevin Huerter will undergo season-ending left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/IFtL2G161q
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 29, 2024
Huerter suffered his left shoulder injury on March 18 against the Memphis Grizzlies after being fouled by Desmond Bane. At the time, Huerter's injury was classified as a dislocated left shoulder, and he was set for further imagining to be done. After scans showed damage to his labrum, it was concluded that Huerter's season was over and he would need to undergo surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2024-25 season.
In a total of 64 games this season, the Kings' sharpshooter averaged 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 36.1 percent from three-point range, the lowest perimeter shooting percentage of his career.
The Kings are currently 42-30 this season an occupy the 8-seed in the Western Conference with 10 games remaining on their schedule. Sacramento trails the Phoenix Suns by a half-game for the 7-seed, and the Dallas Mavericks by a full game for the 6-seed in the conference.
Impact of Kevin Huerter's injury
Since Huerter suffered his left shoulder injury, the Kings have gone 3-2, suffering a tough 109-102 road loss to the Washington Wizards on March 21. Inconsistency is a word that is most relatable to the way this season has gone for the Kings.
Although they are still in a position to contend for a playoff spot, their inability to consistently play with force and passion has resulted in losses like their recent one to Washington. As a result, the Kings find themselves in the play-in tournament region of the standings. In terms of the tiebreakers, Sacramento still has games against the Mavs and Suns on their schedule.
Huerter being out for the season weakens the Kings' pursuit of possibly winning their first playoff series since the 2003-04 season. Despite his lackluster numbers this season, Huerter's presence on the perimeter as a shooter opens up better driving lanes for De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk on offense. Now, with Huerter out indefinitely, the Kings lose a secondary source of scoring from three-point range.
This season, Huerter is one of five players on the Kings' roster to make at least 120 threes.
With the 25-year-old guard out of the lineup due to injury, Keon Ellis has slid into the starting lineup for the Kings. Ellis, who gives the team a better defensive presence, has already improved the team's outlook defensively. In the five games they have played since Huerter's injury, the Kings rank 12th in the league in defensive rating.
Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, and Monk will be the three players needing to step up the most next to Fox and Domantas Sabonis for the Kings to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Kings will be back in action on Friday night in a huge game against the Mavericks.