Giants ace Logan Webb was in attendance for the Kings' road game against the Suns on Tuesday, and as a Kings fan, it did not go to plan.

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb was in attendance for when the Sacramento Kings took on the Phoenix Suns on the road back on Tuesday night. Webb, who grew up in Rocklin, California (which is just 22 miles away from Sacramento), is a huge Kings fan, and it seemed as though the Giants ace's trip to the Valley was going to be well worth it after his beloved team took a 22-point lead with 8:22 remaining in the contest.

In fact, Webb's Giants teammate, Brandon Crawford, who accompanied him to Footprint Center, wanted to get out of the game early due to the state of the game with eight minutes to go. Alas, Webb wanted to stay, as he thought that eight minutes was an eternity in the NBA and anything can happen during that span. The Giants ace quickly regretted his decision to stay after the Kings collapsed in historic fashion against the Suns.

“I was with Crawford, and with about eight minutes left, he wanted to leave. He was like, ‘Hey we should get out of here early.' And I'm like, ‘No, we should for sure stay. It's basketball, right? You never know what could happen.' I wish I left,” Webb told the NBC Sports California booth in the pregame broadcast for the Kings' Thursday night tilt against the Indiana Pacers at home.

"I wish I left." Giants ace Logan Webb shares a hilarious quip about his experience attending the Kings' heartbreaking loss to the Suns on Tuesday night in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/lJqZoYEoJx — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 19, 2024

At the very least, Logan Webb can say that he was able to bear witness to history. The Kings' 22-point meltdown in the fourth quarter was the largest blown fourth quarter lead since August 2020, but for the Giants ace, it's never a fun time to see his NBA rooting interest flounder in the way they did against the Suns.

Webb is in attendance for a Kings game yet again. But this time, can they deliver a victory for the Giants ace?