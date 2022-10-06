The Sacramento Kings made a big move on Wednesday towards keeping Davion Mitchell in the fold for the foreseeable future.

According to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, the Kings exercised their team option on Mitchell’s contract ensuring that he will be under contract at least through the 2023-2024 season. Sacramento had until Oct. 31 to decide whether or not they would pick up the option.

The Sacramento Kings have excercised their team option on guard Davion Mitchell for the 2023-24 season. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) October 5, 2022

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft out of Baylor University, Mitchell turned in a solid rookie campaign. He suited up in 75 games for the Kings, including 19 starts, in a little over 27 minutes per game. He averaged 11.5 points per game, 4.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds while shooting just over 41 percent from the field.

Mitchell’s numbers weren’t enough to place him in the Rookie of the Year race, but they were good enough to place top-10 among all rookies. His major impact came on the defensive end. As a rookie, Davion Mitchell earned the nickname, ‘Off Night’ due to his impact when guarding opposing players.

According to NBA.com’s advanced stats, Mitchell finished second on the Sacramento Kings in defensive win shares with 0.073.

The young point guard still has a lot of room to grow and the Kings cleared space for more playing time for Mitchell when the dealt Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers. The Kings clearly see him as an integral part of their future and picking up his team option was pretty much a no-brainer.

Davion Mitchell will now try and build on his solid rookie season and become one of the top young guards in the NBA.