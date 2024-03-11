The Sacramento Kings have not been as consistent of a team as they were last season when they finished with a top-three record in the Western Conference. This season has been uneven and they're fighting to get out of the play-in positioning. This weekend, the Kings suffered a disappointing loss to the Houston Rockets who are currently below .500. During a Monday media availability, Kings guard Malik Monk dropped his thoughts on the disappointing loss as per Sean Cunningham of FOX 40 Sports.
“Against an under .500 team, even though they're in the NBA, we're definitely supposed to beat those teams. That's been our struggle all year,” Monk said. “And I think our struggle all year has been at home as well. We're not performing how we're supposed to in front of the home crowd. We know that, and that was pissing me off yesterday.”
Malik Monk did his part during the Kings loss to the Rockets. He finished with 22 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 8-16 (50 percent) from the field. The Kings are in a precarious spot though as the regular season winds down.
The Kings are currently 36-27 and in seventh place in the West. That puts them a half game behind he Phoenix Suns for the sixth seed and making the playoffs outright without having to go through the play-in.
Monk has been a consistent player for the Kings and he's one of the favorites for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award. This season, Monk has been averaging a career-high 15.7 points per game, 2.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists with splits of 45 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 81.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.