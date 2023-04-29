David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Sacramento Kings pulled off an impressive Game 6 win on the road against the Golden State Warriors to keep their season alive. They will now have the opportunity to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs with a Game 7 on their homecourt. The last time the Kings had a Game 7 at home, it was not without controversy as it came in a hotly contested Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2002. The majority of this Kings team is young and inexperienced in the playoffs so it’s not much of a surprise that they might not know how what to expect in Game 7. Such was the case following Game 6 when Malik Monk said as much as per James Ham of ESPN1320.

"I've never been to Game 7, so I don't know. I don't know what to expect." -Malik Monk — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) April 29, 2023

Malik Monk is in his first season with the Kings after signing as a free agent last offseason. He was once again sharing the backcourt with Kentucky teammate De’Aaron Fox. With the Kings having a phenomenal regular season, Monk was a big part of that. During the regular season Monk averaged 13.5 points per game, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists with shooting splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 35.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Through the first five games of the first round against the Warriors in the NBA playoffs, Monk is averaging 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists with shooting splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 32 percent shooting from the three-point line and 91.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. In Game 6 Monk finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 8-14 from the field and 9-10 from the free-throw line.