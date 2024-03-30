The heated race for the sixth spot in the Western Conference continued on Friday night, with the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks duking it out in a matchup that will have major implications on the playoff picture. However, the Kings were struck with misfortune as an inopportune time after Malik Monk sustained what appeared to be a worrying knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the night, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
With four minutes to go in the first quarter, Mavericks star Luka Doncic drove to the basket against Monk. Monk was whistled for a foul for a bump on Doncic, which makes it a bad interaction for the Kings already. But to add further insult, Doncic's momentum carried him towards Monk; the Slovenian superstar then bundled over the Kings guard, landing on his knee.
Malik Monk went to the Kings' locker room after this collision with Luka Dončić
Praying he is okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/MMdz0FZLlJ
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 30, 2024
Malik Monk immediately screamed out in pain while lying on the ground, and seeing the Kings guard be in that much discomfort was not a welcome sight at all for anyone. Thankfully, it didn't take too long before Monk was helped up to his feet by Luka Doncic. However, the worry now is that the Kings guard limped to the locker room, showing ill effects from his collision with the Mavericks star.
Here's a look at what happened to Malik Monk, clutched his right knee which Luka Doncic landed on. Monk is now in the Kings locker room. pic.twitter.com/DwAcjc9fZO
— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 30, 2024
Malik Monk is one of the Kings' most important players, so losing him in an all-important matchup against the Mavericks will put them in a more difficult spot in their quest to grab the result they want.
Kings' role players need to step up
The Kings were already down a sharpshooter and a secondary shot creator (of sorts) when they lost Kevin Huerter to a season-ending shoulder injury. Keon Ellis has stepped up admirably in Huerter's absence, but Ellis, as great of a defender as he's been despite his youth, is extremely raw on the offensive end of the floor, leaving Sacramento one player who can create his own shot short.
Without Malik Monk, the already-heavy burden shouldered by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis only stands to get even more cumbersome. After all, the Kings' supporting cast consists mostly of play-finishers rather than creators in Monk's mold.
Nonetheless, Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray should have more opportunities to generate offense; Barnes, in particular, should be more proactive in hunting for his own shot with the Kings in dire need of reliable shot-making outside of the team's two best players.
Malik Monk's knee injury outlook
The injury Malik Monk sustained looked very worrying, as a knock to the lower-body hampers a basketball player's burst and ability to change speeds. The Kings are now faced with a tricky balancing act of not rushing Monk back to the hardwood and wanting to prepare him for action ASAP given how heated the playoff race is in the Western Conference.
Monk has been very durable for the Kings this season; he has missed just one game, and that came long ago on December 23. In fact, the 26-year old combo guard has mostly avoided the injury bug, missing just six total games in his two seasons in Sacramento thus far.
The good news is that Malik Monk was able to walk under his own power, albeit with a limp. Moreover, the Kings have one day of rest before they play again, and that game will come against the Utah Jazz, one of the worst teams in the league over the past month or so, so Monk should have more time to rest if needed.